BMW May Copy Hyundai's Idea Of Gear Simulation In Future EVs

The boss of BMW’s M division has acknowledged that the company’s future electric models could use a simulated gearbox similar to what Hyundai has introduced in the new Ioniq 5 N.

BMW M has been working on its first fully-fledged EV for quite some time and has previously teased it sporting four electric motors. The performance it will offer will no doubt be breathtaking but chief executive Frank van Meel knows it can’t be only about outright speed. It will need to involve the driver and be a track-honed monster.

During a recent interview with Australian publication Which Car?, van Meel said that one of the big advantages of using a simulated gearbox like Hyundai has done with the Ioniq 5 N is that it will help those driving on the track to judge their speed.