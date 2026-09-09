BMW May Not Be Challenging The Mercedes G-Wagon After All

The Land Rover Defender delivered a record 115,404 units in 2025. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class sold 49,700 units globally that same year, up 23 percent over 2024. Genesis rolled the X Gran Equator concept onto the New York Auto Show floor with the G-Wagen squarely in its sights. Audi has been floating a rugged off-roader of its own for years. Every luxury brand with an SUV lineup wants a piece of the boxy, go-anywhere segment that Mercedes and Land Rover have owned for decades. BMW wanted in too. Sources familiar with the program say the Bavarian brand spent close to three years developing a genuine rival to the G-Class, something far more serious than the XM's SUV-shaped muscle car. Now that project appears to be stalling out before it ever reaches a showroom.



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