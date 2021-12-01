BMW Mocks One Of THEIR OWN Cars In CES Video. WHO Keeps Making These BONEHEAD Marketing Blunders?

BMW‘s online marketing strategy continues to confound. Having risked alienating the generation to which the majority of its customer base belongs with that ‘OK boomer’ Tweet and its weirdly aggressive follow-ups, we now have this.



Created for the all-digital 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, it spends much of the 4min 16sec runtime taking a big dump on BMW’s heritage. The video features a ‘conversation’ between the new iX and an E66 7-series, where the former is depicted as youthful and smug, and the latter old and bitter.



The Germans make some great cars but at the same time have a habit of pairing it with some of the DUMBEST marketing and ads.



What's YOUR call on this Spies?











