BMW will provide a first look at the future of its SUV line-up on 21 March, when it unveils the new Vision Neue Klasse X concept.

The German brand confirmed the reveal date on social media with a teaser image showing the car’s side profile, revealing it to have a similar silhouette to the current iX.

The concept is expected to closely preview the first of six cars based on BMW’s Neue Klasse EV platform that will arrive from the latter half of 2025.