BMW Neue Klasse iX1 To Arrive Sooner Than Expected

BMW is in the midst of a huge product revolution brought on by its ‘Neue Klasse’ design and technology philosophy, and soon we’ll see a comprehensively updated BMW iX1 get in on the act. The brand’s plan to launch 40 new models incorporating Neue Klasse tech will be realised by the end of 2027. The current iX1 was introduced in 2022 as an all-electric alternative to BMW’s smallest SUV, the X1. Yet despite it only being three years old, we expect to see an all-new iX1 launch within two years, aligning with comments made by BMW’s head of Neue Klasse, Mike Reichelt, who previously said the brand aims to roll out Neue Klasse tech “to the entire BMW portfolio by the end of 2027 – regardless of the drive type”. That means the internal-combustion-engined ICE X1 is set to receive plenty of Neue Klasse technology and design when it goes on sale around the same time as the EV.



