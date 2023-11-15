BMW No Longer Makes ICE Vehicles In Germany

German automaker BMW has finally called it a wrap on the production of internal combustion engines, in its own country at least. Now its main Bavarian plant will be converted for the production of EVs only, while the company relocates its ICE production to the UK and Austria.



BMW, unlike its rivals, hasn’t committed to a firm date for when it plans to discontinue petrol and diesel vehicle production and has remained relatedly skeptical about the whole thing. Its plan, rather, is more about both its electric and petrol cars happily coexisting, with heavy investments being poured into both (and this includes diesel engines too). Still, it’s a big step for the old guard – its Bayerische Motorenwerke in Munich has been cranking out polluting vehicles for 60 years, with the final engine being put together this month. BMW announced the plan to convert the plant to all-EV production back in November 2020 and is investing €400 million to make it happen.





