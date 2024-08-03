BMW Not Ditching Ice Power For The M3 Just Yet

Most of the car industry is slowly transitioning to the inevitable electric future, but not all is lost – not yet, anyway. Multiple automakers remain committed to the ICE recipe, including BMW's M Division, despite announcing an all-electric M3.

The latter will use the Neue Klasse platform, which supports up to one megawatt of power, or 1,340 horsepower (1,360 ps) in old money. And while the Munich auto marque has yet to announce how much the M3 EV will unleash, it is safe to assume it will be more than the ICE-powered model(s).

But what does the future hold in store for the traditional BMW M3? A recent report from BMWBlog states that it will survive for another generation. Supposedly codenamed the G84, it will allegedly keep using a straight-six with twin turbos.