BMW Not Happy That The Media Calls The 5300 LB M5 A "Fatso"

At 5,390 pounds, the new M5 weighs about 400 lbs more than two Mazda Miatas in their heaviest configuration. I did the math, believe me. The hybrid bits alone have added nearly 900 lbs over the previous-generation model. To make matters worse, the car is substantially bigger, so there's even more bulk than before. The Internet seemingly hates the sports sedan because of this. BMW has read the negative comments on social media, and it's a bit pissed. In the same interview with Bimmer Today during which he announced a next-gen M3 with a gas engine, the M boss also talked about the new M5. When asked about the criticism surrounding the vehicle's mighty weight, Frank van Meel said people shouldn't jump to any conclusions before getting behind the wheel: "We designed the car in such a way that you don't actually feel it [the weight]."



Read Article