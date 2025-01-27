BMW Now Says Big Screens They Were Pushing On You Are Too Distracting

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a growing number of car manufacturers adding huge displays in their models, combining the gauge cluster and infotainment screen under a single piece of glass. BMW has done the same with its excellent Curved Display. However, big changes are afoot, and future BMW models will adopt the Panoramic iDrive unveiled at CES earlier this month. BMW’s solution still uses a large infotainment display placed in the center of the dash, but rather than being rectangular like most others on the market, it’s in the shape of a rhombus. Positioned behind this display and stretching between the pillars at the base of the windshield is a narrow, panoramic screen that’s highly configurable and includes the gauge cluster.



