BMW Owners REVOLT - Begin Work On Stealing Heated Seats Back From Subscription Hell

BMW's heated seats subscription has been drawing the ire of customers, and now they're finding ways to climb its notorious paywall. In 2020, the German automaker introduced its biggest software update ever with Operating System 7. While this software update included plenty of enhancements, it also contained something that irked some of its clientele: a bigger emphasis on microtransactions. BMW's ConnectedDrive Store started to deliver Functions on Demand including otherwise-locked features like adaptive M suspension, simulated exhaust sounds, and of course, heated seats. The resulting backlash of the announcement prompted BMW to respond tersely, explaining that 90% of BMWs sold in the U.S. already have heated seats by default.









