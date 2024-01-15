BMW Passes Tipping Point - Sales Growth In EVs Surpasses ICE Vehicles

BMW has passed the tipping point for combustion engine vehicle sales and now generates most sales growth from electric cars, its chief financial officer said in a media roundtable.



"The tipping point for the combustion engine is already there," CFO Walter Mertl said, adding that in his view it had been passed last year.



"The current sales plateau for combustion cars will continue and then fall slightly," he predicted, pointing to looming environmental regulation that will restrict sales of such vehicles.





