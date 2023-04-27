BMW Patents System To Allow You To Tailor Your Car's Acceleration Curve

BMW may have solved the problem of electric performance cars that feel dull to drive, thanks to the massive wave of unrelenting torque. In a patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, discovered by CarBuzz, BMW proposes a system that would let drivers tailor various drivetrain properties, including throttle mapping and torque delivery, going so far as allowing you to customize your car's acceleration curve. This new system goes beyond just predetermined driving modes as you'd find in any current car, where Sport mode sharpens throttle mapping by 20-30% while Eco mode dulls responses by a similar amount. Instead, BMW envisions a graph where you can create custom torque curves and throttle maps that correlate to your speed, where each point in the curve can be tailored as you would your sound system via an audio equalizer.



Read Article