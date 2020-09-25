BMW Pays $18 Million Fine For Lying About Leading US Sales Race For YEARS

BMW and two U.

S. subsidiaries agreed Thursday to pay an $18 million fine to resolve accusations that they disclosed misleading information about the German luxury automaker's retail sales volume in the United States while raising approximately $18 billion from investors in corporate bond offerings.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said from 2015 to 2019, BMW inflated reported U.S. retail sales, which helped BMW close the gap between actual retail sales volume and internal targets and "publicly maintain a leading retail sales position relative to other premium automotive companies."



