BMW Pilots Maintenance Service Center With No Service Staff And No Waiting

How’s this for maximizing convenience? BMW customers can now schedule car maintenance appointments, drop off their vehicles, communicate with service staff, make their payments and finally pick up their vehicles without ever having to directly interact with a human being. This is a world first and it’s called BMW Digital Service Only. And yes, it’s already operational.

While innovative, this remains a pilot project for now, but the hope is that it can lay the groundwork for potential implementation in several BMW markets worldwide.

This would be the only “catch”, so to speak. You’ll have to wait until this new concept expands on a global level, because as of right now, there’s only one Digital Service Only concept and it’s located in Eastern Europe – more specifically in Bucharest, Romania; with BMW Romania and BMW Auto Cobalcescu responsible for what is frankly, an amazing idea.