BMW Places Small Front Wheel Drive Vehicles Under Review For Not Being Profitable Enough

The next generation of small, front-wheel-drive BMW models is currently "under review", according to a source at the company.



Following the recent launch of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, and next year’s launch of a new range of Mini models, the natively front-driven UKL architecture that underpins them will be 12 years old in 2027 and due for replacement.



Autocar understands that one issue for a platform like UKL in the European market is that, by 2027, most cars with internal combustion engines will probably have to be plug-in hybrids with a range of 40 miles or so. This would necessitate a larger architecture, resulting in longer and more expensive vehicles.





Read Article