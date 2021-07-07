BMW Plans A Rear Wheel Drive M240 - Are You Game For It?

BMW's initial lineup for the new 2 Series Coupe includes the rear-wheel-drive 220i and 220d followed by the spicy M240i xDrive. The 230i will follow next summer, with all three having one thing in common – the lack of a manual transmission. Our pals at BMWBLOG have learned the Bavarians are planning to diversify the range by introducing a RWD version of the M240i, but even that one will do away with the stick shift. The tail-happy M240i is scheduled to arrive either towards the end of the year or early 2022 exclusively with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. As it's the case with the xDrive version, the RWD version is likely getting the Steptronic Sport version of the gearbox with paddles on the steering wheel and launch control.



Read Article