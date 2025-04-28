BMW Plans New Halo M Car After Skytop Convertible Orders Exceed Expectations

The forthcoming BMW Skytop convertible will pave the way for more limited-run BMW series-production models, with one eye on an exclusive future halo car for the M brand, Auto Express can reveal.

Sylvia Neubauer, vice president for BMW M customers, brand and sales told us: “[BMW’s] strategy is to have a series of small-series additions that we offer to the markets. There will be something coming at Villa d'Este this year, and probably some future small-series editions with the ‘M’ designation”.

Asked whether the culmination of such projects might be the inception of a bespoke BMW M model, similar in philosophy to the seventies M1 supercar, Neubauer said: “Definitely; such halo cars clearly position the brand. They make it very, very desirable.