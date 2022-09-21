BMW Predicts It's M Hypercars Will Have More Than 1300 HP

Agent009 submitted on 9/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:07 AM

Views : 1,164 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Even if you haven't been won over by fully electric vehicles yet, it's impossible to deny that they've dramatically shifted the performance benchmarks that once appeared out of reach. The horsepower outputs and acceleration records that are now being achieved are frankly ludicrous, and they wouldn't have been possible without electrification.

BMW is set to enter the EV power wars with Tesla, Lucid, and others in the not-too-distant future with its new Neue Klasse architecture. While this architecture will underpin models that perform similarly to today's i4, there will also be quad-motor M variants that can perform four-wheel standing donuts thanks to a dedicated electric motor powering each wheel. Obviously, these electric M cars will be insanely powerful and could power a possible hypercar, but we weren't certain of the specific numbers until now.



Read Article


BMW Predicts It's M Hypercars Will Have More Than 1300 HP

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)