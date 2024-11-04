BMW Prepares A Wave Of 40 New Vehicles Over The Next 5 Years

BMW has spent two days in Las Vegas wowing dealers with previews of incoming vehicles and plans, reportedly informing attendees that nearly 40 new and refreshed vehicles will reach the market over the next five years. According to Automotive News, the dealers who were willing to discuss the presentations (under condition of anonymity, of course) were blown away.

BMW and Rimac are collaborating on advanced EV tech "for selected battery-electric vehicles," likely meaning the inevitable electric M3. Coupled with attractive new looks previewed by Neue Klasse concepts, BMW's future EVs will surely be appealing, but not everyone wants an electric car.