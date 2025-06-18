BMW Prepares For A Life Without Carbon Fiber

BMW has confirmed that its lightweight natural fiber composites developed through its official motor racing program will be carried over “in future BMW M product ranges.” The flax-based component, first used by BMW in the construction of its all-electric Formula E single-seater before going to DTM and GT4 variants of its M4 coupe, could aid performance of BMW’s road cars while reducing carbon emissions during production. Before you get too excited though, the likelihood of these natural fibers appearing on the likes of the M5 or M8 any time soon is unlikely. However, BMW has confirmed the composite is production-ready (or, “reached series maturity,” if we must use the expression). And the next-generation M3 with its Neue Klasse architecture (recently previewed with the M350) is due to launch next year. This seems like a more fitting platform.



