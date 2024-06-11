BMW Profits Plummet As Losses In China Mount And Global Sales Retreat

Agent009 submitted on 11/6/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:37:41 AM

Views : 386 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 BMW, on Wednesday reported a 61% drop in its third-quarter profit, missing analyst expectations because of slumping China sales and brake problems and sending its shares to their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years.
 
Shares in the premium carmaker and its German rivals Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche were all down 3%-5%, with traders citing a potential U.S. presidential election victory by Donald Trump, who has threatened broad tariffs on imports.
 
Juergen Molnar, investment strategist at brokerage RoboMarkets, said that while BMW mostly blamed a weak Chinese business for its quarterly profit drop "the punitive tariffs threatened by Trump are likely to become a further negative factor on the already long list of car manufacturers".


Read Article


BMW Profits Plummet As Losses In China Mount And Global Sales Retreat

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)