BMW Raises New iX3 Price Before It Hits The Showroom

Well, that was quick. BMW is already increasing the starting price of the second-generation iX3, mere months after the vehicle’s official debut. When the wraps came off at the IAA Mobility Show in September 2025, order books also opened across Europe. The first modern Neue Klasse model initially cost €68,900 in its domestic market, but that’s no longer the case. BMW has quietly updated its German configurator to reflect a substantial price bump. The math now starts at €70,900, a €2,000 increase that arrives before customer deliveries even begin. Those who have already ordered the electric SUV have locked in the original price. The world’s biggest luxury automaker hasn’t explained why the new iX3 is already more expensive, but we have an idea.



