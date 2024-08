BMW is recalling 105,558 crossovers and sedans in the US and will issue a software update to fix concerns related to a starter motor that can overheat, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The recall affects various models, including some X5, X7, 3 and 7 Series models.

'In the event the starter motor fails, repeated attempts to start the vehicle can cause the starter motor to overheat from an electrical overload,' The NHTSA said.