BMW Recalls 11,180 IX Electric SUVs For Runaway Cruise Control Issues

The BMW iX has what it takes to showcase the brand's ability in advancing automotive technologies. But apparently, the luxury crossover may have a small design flaw in terms of software as BMW has recalled the EV over a cruise control system issue.

This follows a software issue last year when the BMW iX was recalled over a faulty airbag control unit, which affected the illumination of the airbag warning lamp and warning message. Now, the Munich-based automaker will update the cruise control software of the affected units.

In the safety recall report by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), BMW is recalling 11,180 iX xDrive50 and iX M60 units, produced from October 18, 2021 to May 31, 2023.