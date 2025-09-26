BMW Recalls 196,000 Vehicles Over Defective Starters

The company is recalling multiple models in its lineup, like the 2019-2021 BMW 330i, 2019-2022 BMW Z4, 2020-2022 BMW 530i, X3, X4, Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Supra, 2021-2022 BMW 430i and 430i Convertible, as well as the 2022 BMW 230i vehicles, BMW said in a statement on Thursday.

The NHTSA says that possible corrosion in the vehicles' starter relay can cause the relay to overheat and short-circuit, which can potentially lead to a fire. "Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the remedy is complete," the NHTSA said, adding that dealers would replace the starter free of charge on affected vehicles.