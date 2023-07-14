BMW Recalls 2,000 SUVs For Unsafe Airbags - Haven't We Figured Out By Now This Is Flawed Technology?

A little under 2,000 BMW X5, X6, X7, and new XM SUV models are being recalled in the United States due to a knee airbag issue that could increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

A recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that BMW was alerted to a potential issue on June 23 by a supplier after a test anomaly resulted in the knee airbag not deploying correctly. BMW commenced an engineering review and during its investigation, found a knee airbag that had its fabric clamped because it may have been installed incorrectly.