BMW Recalls 300,000 X3 Models For Failing Cargo Rails

Cargo rails in a car’s trunk help keep messy loads from spilling all over the place, and also give us protection from heavy luggage cannonballing into the front seat area under emergency breaking conditions. But BMW has been forced to recall almost 300,000 SUVs because their rails might break off.

A total of 291,112 X3s built between March 2017 and September 2022 for the 2018-2023 model years are affected by the announcement and will have to return to a dealership service center to have their cargo rail securing bolts replaced. X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, and X3 M models are all caught up in the recall.