BMW Recalls 7-Series And i7 Because Emergency Services Fails To Give First Responders The Location

A small number of the newly released 2023 BMW 7-Series models have been recalled in the United States due to an issue with the Telematics Control Unit.

A recall notice published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that the Telematics Control Unit may not have been programmed correctly by the supplier. As a result, vehicle location information may not be transmitted to an emergency responder call center in the event of an emergency call being made, either manually or triggered automatically after a crash.