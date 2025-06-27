BMW Recalls 70,000 EVs For Power Shutting Down

Stalling has long been an issue with cars in the internal-combustion era. A mechanical or electrical glitch could throw off the delicate balance of air, fuel, and spark just enough to cause the engine to conk out. That could be a real problem out on the road if it happened at a busy intersection or on a highway. Of course, electric vehicles don't have that problem, right? Well, it turns out there are ways for even today's EVs to stall out, too. BMW just recently issued a recall for such an issue on 2022 to 2025 BMW i4s, 2022 to 2024 iXs, 2023 to 2024 i7s, and 2024 i5s. Fortunately for owners, it's not hard to have fixed.



