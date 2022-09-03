BMW Recalls 917,000 Vehicles That Could Become BBQ Pits

BMW will recall 917,106 vehicles in the United States over potential engine fire risks, the German automaker said on Wednesday, its third such move over the issue since 2017.
The latest recall includes numerous vehicles built between 2006 and 2013, including some 1 Series, 3 Series, X3, 5 Series, X5 and Z4 models because the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve (PCV) may short-circuit and in extremely rare cases could increase the risk of a fire.
It supersedes and expands BMW's previous recalls in 2017 and 2019 which involved 740,000 and 184,000 U.S. vehicles, respectively.
