BMW Recalls 917,000 Vehicles That Could Become BBQ Pits

The latest recall includes numerous vehicles built between 2006 and 2013, including some 1 Series, 3 Series, X3, 5 Series, X5 and Z4 models because the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve (PCV) may short-circuit and in extremely rare cases could increase the risk of a fire.

It supersedes and expands BMW's previous recalls in 2017 and 2019 which involved 740,000 and 184,000 U.S. vehicles, respectively.