BMW Recalls A Handful Of X3 SUVs For Serious Steering Issues

Don't dwindle, it's time to rekindle... your relationship with the local BMW dealership, that is, if you don't want to be walking with a bindle. The automaker is recalling multiple versions of the BMW X3 crossover, all because of a strange problem with their spindles.

Fun rhymes aside, it's a problem that could lead to a steering wheel that won't steer, and a possible crash. That's serious stuff, but the good news is it's a very, very rare problem affecting just a handful of vehicles.