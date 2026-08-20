BMW Recalls A Handful Of X3 SUVs For Serious Steering Issues

Agent009 submitted on 8/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:53 AM

Views : 1,076 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Don't dwindle, it's time to rekindle... your relationship with the local BMW dealership, that is, if you don't want to be walking with a bindle. The automaker is recalling multiple versions of the BMW X3 crossover, all because of a strange problem with their spindles.
 
Fun rhymes aside, it's a problem that could lead to a steering wheel that won't steer, and a possible crash. That's serious stuff, but the good news is it's a very, very rare problem affecting just a handful of vehicles.


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BMW Recalls A Handful Of X3 SUVs For Serious Steering Issues

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