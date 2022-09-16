BMW Recalls A Handful Of X7s For Third Row Seats That Fold Over On Occupants

BMW must recall 246 X7s produced between January 4, 2019, and February 3, 2022, because of a manufacturing error in the production of the SUV’s third-row seat.

 

 

Although the issue affects a small number of vehicles, just one percent of which are expected to actually exhibit the fault, the 2019-2022 X7 xDrive40i, xDrive50i, and the X7 M50i are all included in this recall.

The problem was first noticed in February of this year, when BMW became aware of a seat that might not have been produced correctly. In fact, it was the supplier that noticed that a compression spring, which locks the backrest in place, was not present as it prepared the seat for shipment.



