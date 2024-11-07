BMW Recalls Almost 400,000 3-Series Models For Deadly Airbags

BMW has issued a recall for 394,029 3 Series models built between 2006 and 2012. The reason? A faulty driver's side airbag inflator may explode, causing serious injury or death in a crash where the airbag is deployed. Unsurprisingly, these vehicles are equipped with Takata airbag systems. If you're unaware, the now-defunct Japanese company engineered airbags with a deadly flaw linked to the propellant. The company chose to use ammonium nitrate (without a drying agent) to inflate the airbags, which may cause a problem in a collision. When the airbag deploys, there's a potential for the propellant to burn too quickly, causing the inflator to explode. This sends shrapnel flying through the cabin and turns a safety feature into a deadly instrument. So far, the defect has killed more than 30 people globally.



