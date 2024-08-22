BMW Recalls Electric Mini Cooper SE For Software Update To Prevent Fires

The old Cooper SE has been hit with a safety recall encompassing 12,535 units produced for the US market between March 21, 2019 and January 25, 2024. As per BMW of North America, the suspect vehicles feature high-voltage batteries that may overheat, potentially resulting in a thermal event.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that faults may occur in either the battery or the high-voltage system. BMW of North America started looking into this matter in 2023 after a thermal event involving a Cooper SE.

Another field incident was reported in Germany in the first month of 2024, prompting more analyses to understand the root cause. Initially, the Bavarian automaker singled out isolation faults within the high-voltage battery.