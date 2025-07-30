BMW Recalls IX EV Model For Battery Failure

Less than a month ago, BMW announced a recall impacting more than 70,000 of its electric vehicles, revealing a software issue that could cause the high-voltage system to shut down unexpectedly. Fast forward to July, and the German brand has issued another recall for several of its EVs in the United States. This time, the recall is also related to battery cell modules that may have been assembled incorrectly. According to the recall notice, the issue stems from the process of compressing individual battery cells to form a single module. In this case, BMW says the force used to combine the cells within the module may have exceeded its specifications. This means that over the lifetime of the vehicle, and when combined with repeated charging sessions, the module frame could fail.



