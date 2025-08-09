BMW Recalls X5 And X7 SAVs For Leaky Windshields

BMW of North America has identified a rather fiery issue that affects certain X5 and X7 vehicles. The subject population was produced for model year 2026 exclusively between August 5, 2025 and August 20, 2025 at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg.
The Munich-based automaker estimates that 1,406 suspect vehicles have been manufactured with a windshield that may not have been sealed correctly. Water could enter the vehicle from the right A-pillar area. The water could then make it was down the pillar, contacting a number of electrical components.
If the power distribution box and electronic control unit are exposed to moisture for long enough, the vehicle may experience door and headlight problems. The biggest concern, however, is that a short circuit may cause a thermal event with the ignition off.
