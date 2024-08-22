BMW Recalls i4 Over Serious Structural Integrity Issues

BMW of North America has identified a rather worrying issue affecting 1,150 units of the US-market i4 liftback sedan. According to the Bavarian automaker, the left-side longitudinal beam hadn't been produced correctly.

Although BMW mentions a supplier, the component manufacturer listed in the report attached below is none other than BMW AG. Suspect beams may feature cracks, therefore resulting in compromised structural integrity. In case of a crash, the shoddy beam allows for increased deformation in the area of the high-voltage battery and second-row seats.

7932469-13 is the part number of the left-rear side beam, whereas 24V-611 is the number of this recall. During quality checks, a suspect beam with a production date of February 23, 2024 was found on July 30, 2024. The subsequent investigation determined that said beam hadn't been identified during the original containment action. Further analyses revealed that a number of previously released i4 electric vehicles could feature suspect beams.