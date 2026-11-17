A bunch of i5 and i7 sedans have rolled off the assembly line with development rather than production charging software. Said issue prompted a safety recall stateside, where BMW of North America estimates that no more than 286 such full-electric sedans may feature the subject charging software. The development charging port software does not meet specifications, and in rare cases, the outcome may come in the form of an electric shock. Affected vehicles can be split between 236 units of the i5 and 50 of the pricier i7, all built in 2026. The German manufacturer will correct this issue through a free update, which must be performed by authorized dealers rather than over the air.



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