BMW Reconsiders Luxury Pickup Entry

BMW unveiled the brand-new 5 Series in Italy this week. Now in its eighth generation, the 5 Series has been a mainstay of the brand for 50 years. And with the first-ever all-electric 5 Series introduced in the form of the BMW i5 alongside traditional combustion-powered 5ers, it will continue to be the brand's bread-and-butter model for decades. But what about new car segments?

In a roundtable discussion with the head of BMW Design, Domagoj Dukec, at the Villa D'Este, it was suggested that BMW is eyeing several new vehicle segments, one of which is a pickup truck.

"Since I've been at BMW, people have always been asking for a BMW pickup," Dukec revealed.

But the premium pickup segment is a tough nut to crack. Just ask Mercedes.