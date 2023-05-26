BMW Reconsiders Luxury Pickup Entry

Agent009 submitted on 5/26/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:17 AM

Views : 166 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW unveiled the brand-new 5 Series in Italy this week. Now in its eighth generation, the 5 Series has been a mainstay of the brand for 50 years. And with the first-ever all-electric 5 Series introduced in the form of the BMW i5 alongside traditional combustion-powered 5ers, it will continue to be the brand's bread-and-butter model for decades. But what about new car segments?
 
In a roundtable discussion with the head of BMW Design, Domagoj Dukec, at the Villa D'Este, it was suggested that BMW is eyeing several new vehicle segments, one of which is a pickup truck.
 
"Since I've been at BMW, people have always been asking for a BMW pickup," Dukec revealed.
 
But the premium pickup segment is a tough nut to crack. Just ask Mercedes.


Read Article


BMW Reconsiders Luxury Pickup Entry

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)