BMW Refreshes The 2024 X5 And X6m With Over 600 HP

Agent009 submitted on 2/22/2023

Believe it or not, we are faced with a fresh BMW introduction, and no diehard fans are running amok crying their design outrage. Sure, they might still treat these two novel introductions as something that could induce controversy – but after the iX, M3/M4, and flagship 7 Series, i7, or X7 LCI, they seem more than gracious and subtle. And if I may say so, have BMW designers come to their senses and even treated the updated 2024 X5 M and X6 M with a hint of amusement?

Anyway, the big novelties could not come at a better time – while the 2024 X5 and X6 are still fresh in our memories but also ‘old’ enough to make way for the top-of-the-line M versions. So, without further ado, here are the premium mid-size SAV and SAC boasting “dynamic flair, a powerful presence, and modern luxury,” along with a bunch of novelties. Among the highlights, let us note the newest iDrive (with BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8), a fresh V8 mill, plus the direct jump to Competition levels.

