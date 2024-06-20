BMW Refuses To Commit To EV Only Lineup - Still Clinging To ICE Power

BMW will build internal combustion and battery-electric drivelines on a single production line as it hedges its bets on different powertrains. As such, plenty of life remains in the brand’s gas-powered models, even as EVs continue to grow in popularity.

According to BMW product boss Bernd Körber, the Bavarian carmaker always knew the transition to electrification would be a bumpy road. Two years ago, the estimates for EV sales were too “optimistic,” according to Körber, but now “they’re too pessimistic.” By continuing to invest in all powertrain types, BMW can quickly respond to shifting consumer demands and changing regulatory requirements.