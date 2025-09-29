BMW Refuses To Rule Out New EV Sports Car

Combustion-engine loyalists will argue there’s no such thing as a “fun electric car,” but if any brand can disprove that oxymoron, it’s probably BMW. Munich is taking its time launching the first full-fat M without a gas engine, with the M3 EV not expected to arrive until around 2028. When it does, it’ll feature something called the “Heart of Joy.”

The marketing phrase refers to one of four new “superbrains” BMW will introduce in upcoming Neue Klasse models, beginning with the new iX3 crossover. What exactly is it? A mix of hardware and software wizardry designed to push the dynamic capabilities of electric vehicles to a new level.