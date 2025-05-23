BMW Releases First Official Photos Of The New M2 CS

Apparently, BMW just couldn’t help itself. The company has released the first official photos of the new M2 CS, slipping them out during the opening of the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The event, known for blending high-end classics with fresh unveiling, will also host the debut of the Speedtop concept later on today. And while the image quality falls somewhere between a mid-2000s flip phone and a grainy security cam, it’s just good enough to get a decent look at the new flagship in the M2 lineup. BMW is holding back full specs until Tuesday, May 27, but as we noted in our scoop below, the headline here is simple: more power, less weight. Expect up to 525 hp, which should make this thing properly quick.



