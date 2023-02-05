BMW Replacing Human Jobs With Robots In Paint Shop Inspections

Automakers have been using robots to automate and speed up the production of cars for decades, welding the body panels together and painting the finished shell. But the job of spotting and rectifying any blemishes in the completed paintwork is still handled by humans.

Not in BMW’s Regensburg Plant, though. The German factory responsible for building the 1-Series hatch and X1 and X2 crossovers claims to be the first in the world to fully digitize and automate the process of inspecting and marking painted surfaces, identifying faults in the finish that are then corrected by robots.