BMW Rethinks The Yoke Steering Wheel And Comes Ups With Something Better

BMW stands for driving fun, or at least it claims to. The German automaker always aims to provide an engaging driving experience, but it also offers luxury products like the 7 Series. This is a car all about luxury and tech, yet it is offered with a hugely powerful engine developed by BMW M, suggesting a duality of purpose. So how does a brand that claims to provide the most exciting experience behind the wheel simultaneously provide lavish comfort?

Well, a new patent just uncovered by CarBuzz may just have the answer. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the patent application details a regular-looking steering wheel that can change to a yoke shape with the flick of a switch.