BMW Returning To The Super Bowl After A Seven Year Absence

Now that the Bavarian manufacturer has a series of new electrified products such as the BMW iX and i4, it may be looking to expand its marketing program. That's exactly why we could be seeing an all-new advert being aired at this year's Super Bowl. As reported by, an insider revealed that the brand had put something special together to punt its new products. However, nothing more than that was confirmed.

The last time BMW took to the Super Bowl screen was in 2015 when it wanted to get more exposure on its first fully electric car, the i3. The witty campaign had Bryant Gumbel and Katie Couric talking about the progression of the internet since it was introduced to the world on a mass scale in 1994. The point of the story was to highlight how we will see electric cars in the same way in two decades' time.