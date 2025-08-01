BMW Reveals Panoramic iDrive Concept At CES

BMW has revealed the production version of the next-generation Panoramic iDrive interface that will feature in all of its future models.

The bold new system, revealed at Las Vegas’s CES tech event, will first be used in the production version of the Neue Class X electric SUV, due later this year, then subsequently be adopted by both electric and combustion models.

The Panoramic iDrive interior concept comprises four separate elements, with the most eye-catching a chunky display that is projected across a black strip stretching across the width of the windscreen.