BMW Reveals The 2023 X7 SUV - Is This The New Benchmark For The Segment?

With its inimitable combination of exclusivity, dynamic excellence, luxuriant spaciousness and versatility, the BMW X7 has quickly developed into the most successful BMW model in the luxury class. And now the unique character profile of the brand’s largest Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has been honed to significant effect thanks to extensive design refinements – most notably a visually impactful front end – plus a new-look M Sport package, light-alloy wheels measuring up to 23 inches (an ex-factory first for BMW) and the latest-generation iDrive control/operation system including BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8. The new BMW X7 also comes with a further expanded range of standard equipment, additional driver assistance systems and the latest 48V mild hybrid technology for the three engine variants offered.



2023 BMW X7 Photo Gallery The new BMW X7 is a central pillar in the ongoing product offensive at the most exclusive reaches of the premium carmaker’s model line-up. The new X7 will be produced at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, the competence centre for BMW X models in the US state of South Carolina. The worldwide market launch for the new BMW X7 will get underway in August 2022.



Exterior design: exclusive looks, progressive style.

Fuelled by its highly versatile skillset, the largest BMW X model convinces with both on-the-road elegance and off-road ability. Extensive design modifications accentuate above all the visual exclusivity of the largest BMW X model even more vividly. Indeed, its design underscores more clearly than ever the status of the new BMW X7 as one of the brand’s flagship models. The newly structured front end picks up on signature BMW design cues such as the twin headlights and BMW kidney grille. In their newly interpreted form, these features emphasise the car’s upright stance and reinforce its road presence. Split headlight units are making their debut in the new BMW X7. The horizontal LED light elements set higher up in the front end house the position light, daytime driving lights and turn signal indicators. The LED units located below them for the low-beam and high-beam headlights give the impression of retreating into the background with their dark housing and deeply embedded position in the front apron, and only come to the fore when activated. The new adaptive matrix LED headlights with non-dazzling high beam and adaptive light distribution now also provide the functionality of front fog lights with their automatic bad weather light.



Discreet cascade lighting for the two BMW kidney grille elements brings a richly extravagant feeling to the front end of the new BMW X7, both when stationary and on the move. The “Iconic Glow” BMW kidney grille is a standard feature of the range-topping BMW X7 M60i xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 13.3 – 12.2 l/100 km [21.2 – 23.2 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions: 303 – 278 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in the NEDC cycle: –) and will be offered as an option for the other model variants. At the rear end, the progressive style of the extremely slim light units, which now have three-dimensional sculpting, is accentuated. The elegant chrome bar connecting the rear light units on the new BMW X7 is enclosed within an exquisite glass cover.



The optional, newly designed M Sport package shines an even brighter spotlight on the dynamic driving properties of the BMW X7. And M-specific design features for the exterior and interior also clearly emphasise the performance attributes of the BMW X7 M60i xDrive. The M Marina Bay Blue metallic paint finish can be ordered exclusively for the BMW M model. Another new addition to the range of exterior colours is Sparkling Copper Grey metallic. 20-inch light-alloy wheels are fitted as standard on the new BMW X7. The range-topping model and cars specified with the M Sport package come with 21-inch M light-alloy wheels. Optional 23-inch light-alloy wheels are available ex-factory for the first time for a BMW model. Luxuriant spaciousness, extended standard equipment.

The generous feeling of space on board the new BMW X7 can be enjoyed across three rows of seats. The second row accommodates three passengers as standard and offers two particularly comfortable individual seats as an option. Heated comfort seats are provided as standard for the driver and front passenger. In European markets, BMW Individual Merino extended leather upholstery comes as standard. In other markets, standard specification includes seat surfaces in new Sensafin trim (not available in Europe). This high-quality, vegan surface material with leather-like properties has exclusive three-dimensional quilting and surface perforation.



Together, the newly designed instrument panel – with its slim air vents and an ambient light bar included as standard in its lower section – and the BMW Curved Display bring a modern style shaped by progressive digitalisation to the cockpit. The innovative light bar complements the likewise standard ambient light. Its effective backlighting – with the help of LED units and a graphic including “X7” lettering (or the M logo in the new BMW X7 M60i xDrive) – is an integral element of the situation-based light effects and enhances the aura of exclusivity inside the cabin. The gear selector lever is also given a new and cutting-edge design. The further expanded range of standard equipment for the new BMW X7 goes to new lengths in enhancing the comfort of those on board and maximising their wellbeing. As well as the four-zone automatic climate control, panoramic glass sunroof and hi-fi system, it now also includes the comfort seats for the driver and front passenger, a Sport leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles and a new tray for wirelessly charging compatible mobile phones. Highlights of the options list include the Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof (illuminated by LED units), the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and the newly designed Travel & Comfort System. Active seat ventilation and a massage function are also offered for the driver and front passenger. If the new Comfort Package is specified, the seats in the second and third rows can also be heated, as can the steering wheel and the armrests for the driver and front passenger.



Newly developed engines with the latest 48V mild hybrid technology.

The engine range is headed by a new 4.4-litre petrol V8 for the range-topping BMW X7 M60i xDrive, which is derived from the engines powering the high-performance cars coming out of BMW M GmbH. M TwinPower Turbo technology and a cross-bank exhaust manifold imbue the 390 kW/530 hp unit with peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) with impressively assured power development. A latest-generation six-cylinder in-line engine makes its debut in the BMW X7 xDrive40i (fuel consumption combined: 10.5 – 9.2 l/100 km [26.9 – 30.7 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions: 240 – 210 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in the NEDC cycle: –). It boasts a wealth of innovations for the combustion process, gas exchange, valve control, injection and ignition system that enhance both performance and efficiency. The output of the new engine is 35 kW/47 hp up on the predecessor unit, at 280 kW/380 hp, while peak torque rises by 70 Nm (52 lb-ft) to 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) – and can be boosted to as much 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) with the input of the mild hybrid system.



Detailed upgrades to the six-cylinder in-line diesel engine in the new BMW X7 xDrive40d have also yielded improvements to its fuel economy and emissions (fuel consumption combined: 8.7 – 7.6 l/100 km [32.5 – 37.2 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions: 230 – 200 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in the NEDC cycle: –). The maximum output of its overall drive system is 259 kW/352 hp. The nominal torque of the diesel engine is 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), which can be increased to as much as 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) with the input of the mild hybrid system. The most important shared feature of the three engines is the integration of new-generation 48V mild hybrid technology. In its latest incarnation, this form of electrification consists of a crankshaft-mounted starter generator integrated into the transmission and contributes an extra 9 kW/12 hp of output and an extra 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) of torque. All of the engines partner with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission including shift paddles on the steering wheel and a Sprint function. Engine power is channelled to the road – or unsurfaced terrain, if required – via the intelligent all-wheel-drive system BMW xDrive.



Sophisticated chassis technology optimises agility and comfort.

The adaptive two-axle air suspension teams up as standard with electronically controlled dampers to deliver signature BMW dynamic prowess combined with excellent comfort on long journeys. Standard specification for the new BMW X7 M60i xDrive also includes Integral Active Steering and the Executive Drive system with active roll stabilisation. Both are available as options for the six-cylinder models, as is the xOffroad package. All the chassis systems have been retuned for the new BMW X7 to enable it to span the widest possible spectrum between sporty handling and driving comfort. Standard specification for the BMW X7 M60i xDrive also includes 21-inch M light-alloy wheels and an M Sport differential at the rear. The six-cylinder models come as standard with 20-inch light-alloy wheels. And the new BMW X7 is the brand’s first ever model to be offered with the option of factory-fitted 23-inch light-alloy wheels.



Expanded selection of driver assistance systems.

Comfort and safety in the new BMW X7 are further enhanced by a significantly expanded selection of automated driving and parking systems. New features include the extended range of functions offered by the front-collision warning system, which now also reduces the danger of a collision with cyclists, pedestrians or oncoming vehicles when turning off. If the optional Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function is specified, the automatic Speed Limit Assist, route monitoring and traffic light recognition features will be included too. Also new is the exit warning function, which alerts occupants to a risk of collision when opening the door. The standard Parking Assistant also includes the Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant. On cars with the optional Parking Assistant Professional specified, the Reversing Assistant can now take over the job of steering the car for a distance of up to 200 metres. And the new Trailer Assistant makes it easier to execute reversing manoeuvres when towing a trailer. The new Manoeuvre Assistant can store manoeuvres covering a distance of up to 200 metres each. When the vehicle next arrives at a memorised starting point, the Manoeuvre Assistant will be able to carry out all the tasks required to complete the manoeuvre, controlling the accelerator, brakes and steering as well as changing gear to move forward or reverse. While the automated manoeuvre is being performed, the driver can focus on monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings. Latest-generation BMW iDrive with BMW Curved Display.

The standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus in the new BMW X7 includes the latest edition of the BMW iDrive control/operation system. It is based on BMW Operating System 8 and comprises the BMW Curved Display, which is formed by a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. With the new display grouping in place and the continually expanding skillset of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the new BMW iDrive is geared squarely towards touch operation and gesture control as well as dialogue using natural language.



The cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps can be specified as an option with Augmented View on the control display. The optional BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to lock and unlock their new BMW X7 with their Apple iPhone via security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. And the new BMW X7 also allows customers to enjoy the benefits of optimised smartphone integration, a personalised BMW ID and an eSIM designed for the new 5G mobile technology. CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION. BMW X7 xDrive40i: Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5 – 9.2 l/100 km (26.9 – 30.7 mpg imp) (WLTP); – (NEDC); CO 2 emissions, combined: 240 – 210 g/km (WLTP); – (NEDC).*



BMW X7 M60i xDrive: Fuel consumption, combined: 13.3 – 12.2 l/100 km (21.2 – 23.2 mpg imp) (WLTP); – (NEDC); CO 2 emissions, combined: 303 – 278 g/km (WLTP); – (NEDC).* BMW X7 xDrive40d: Fuel consumption, combined: 8.7 – 7.6 l/100 km (32.5 – 37.2 mpg imp) (WLTP); – (NEDC); CO 2 emissions, combined: 230 – 200 g/km (WLTP); – (NEDC).*



2023 BMW X7 Photo Gallery































































































2023 BMW X7 Photo Gallery









