BMW Reveals The 738 HP XM Red Label

If the all-new BMW XM – the brand's first bespoke M car since the M1 supercar more than 50 years ago – wasn't enough for you then the German brand has released an ultra-exclusive XM Label Red model, boasting more power and performance, plus a special design theme available on an even rarer XM Label Red Edition car. Prices start from £171,000, more than BMW has ever charged for a production car before.

Both BMW XM Label Red models feature a tuned version of the 4.4-litre turbo-turbo V8 petrol engine fitted to the regular XM, with the motor's output tuned from 482bhp to 577bhp, while peak torque has risen by 100Nm to 750Nm in total from the combustion element of the powertrain.