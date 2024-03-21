BMW Reveals The Vision Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept

BMW has unveiled a new concept called the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X and we’re going to see the production version of it on sale in 2025. This SUV concept follows on from the Vision Neue Klasse saloon concept revealed at last year’s Munich Motor Show and details the future of BMW’s design and its technological focus in an SUV package. In terms of design, the concept closely aligns with our exclusive images that were produced from a selection of spy shot imagery taken of the disguised production car testing. Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW design says, “the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X provides a look ahead to the X models of the Neue Klasse. The X models will remain strong in character: monolithic, clean and with a very distinctive vertical interpretation of the BMW light signature.”



